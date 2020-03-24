Cortland County reports 3rd case of coronavirus

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One more case of COVID-19 was reported in Cortland County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3.

This person is in their 50s and does not appear to have links to the other two cases.

The Cortland County Health Department is working to identify and contact those who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases.

Currently, 30 people who are not symptomatic are self-quarantining for the recommended 14 days.

The Health Department will not release further details about these residents to respect their privacy.

Testing continues at provider sites throughout the region. The Cortland County Health Department does not have testing capabilities at this time. Residents are referred to their own provider or testing sites in Ithaca or Syracuse.

People who have been tested are asked to quarantine until they receive results from the testing site. Anyone testing positive will be identified and followed up with the Health Department.

As testing continues, more cases are expected.

Everyone should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if symptoms develop stay home and call their health care provider. If you don’t have a doctor you can call the NYSDOH hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or visit their website Health.NY.gov.