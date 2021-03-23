Cortland County schedules two large vaccine clinics this week

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department reports it received 1,600 doses of CVID-19 vaccine from the state this week and will distribute it Wednesday and Friday at the SUNY Cortland vaccine clinic.

Working with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and SUNY Cortland, the health department will hold the clinics on Wednesday, March 24 from 12-6 p.m. and Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all eligible people in the 1A and 1B category, including anyone age 50 and over, any adult with an underlying condition, healthcare workers, teachers, law enforcement, nonprofit and public-facing employees Here is the full list of eligible.

To make an appointment you can go online or if you need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access, contact the Cortland County COVID-19hotline at 756-3415.

The clinics will be held at:

Park Center- SUNY Cortland

Folmer Drive

Cortland, NY 13045