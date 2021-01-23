Cortland County Sheriff issues travel advisory until 3 p.m. on Saturday

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms has issued a travel advisory for Cortland County until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

The Sheriff warns that the hazardous weather could make travel difficult. Snow will continue to fall through the afternoon, and there will be wind and cold temperatures.

The advisory does not restrict travel, but caution is urged.