Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy helps free goat stuck in a fence

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy got an unusual dispatch Monday afternoon.
Officer Neena Testa had to help out a goat, who managed to get its head stuck in a fence and was unable to free itself. Officer Testa was able to help the goat by safely moving its head so the goat was able to free itself.
Great work Officer Testa!
