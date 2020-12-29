CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26.
Police say a vehicle traveling east on Route 11 near the Port Watson Street bridge hit a person riding a bicycle then left the scene. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with a loud exhaust and missing the passenger’s side mirror.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle believed to be involved is asked to contact CPO Dalton Strickland by calling 607-758-5556 or by email at DJStrickland@Cortland-Co.org.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland County Sheriff’s looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run Christmas weekend
- Federal restrictions lifted on canned wine sales
- Free COVID-19 testing clinic for asymptomatic Cayuga County residents on Wednesday
- Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills look to clinch #2 AFC seed in Week 17
- There is still time to sign up for NY State of Health plans
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App