Cortland County Sheriff’s looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run Christmas weekend

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26.

Police say a vehicle traveling east on Route 11 near the Port Watson Street bridge hit a person riding a bicycle then left the scene. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with a loud exhaust and missing the passenger’s side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle believed to be involved is asked to contact CPO Dalton Strickland by calling 607-758-5556 or by email at DJStrickland@Cortland-Co.org.