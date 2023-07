CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cortland County Sheriff confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that his office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Cortlandville.

Few details are being released from the scene. Emergency crews received the call shortly after 7 a.m., Thursday.

Currently, Page Green Road is closed in both directions from Starr Road to Ely Road.

This is a breaking story, stay with NewsChannel 9 for updates.