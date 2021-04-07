Cortland County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of power tools in Willet

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny from a commercial construction site in Willet.

Authorities were called to the site on Route 221 in Willet on Wednesday after several power tools and electrical supplies, including copper wire and copper fittings, were taken. It happened between the evening hours on Tuesday, April 6, and early on Wednesday, April 7.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 758-5562.

