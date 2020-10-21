Cortland County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock cars after rash of larcenies

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents to lock their cars after a rash of larcenies happened in the Village and Town of Homer on October 20 and 21.

During that time period, deputies were called to investigate multiple complaints of thefts from unlocked vehicles on Main Street and US Route 11.

If you have any information on the incidents, give the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office a call at (607) 758-6151.