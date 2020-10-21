Cortland County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock cars after rash of larcenies

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents to lock their cars after a rash of larcenies happened in the Village and Town of Homer on October 20 and 21.
During that time period, deputies were called to investigate multiple complaints of thefts from unlocked vehicles on Main Street and US Route 11.
If you have any information on the incidents, give the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office a call at (607) 758-6151.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘ADK9 Challenge’ encourages safe, dog-friendly hiking
- 21st Congressional District
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- PayPal becomes first entity to receive Bitlicense in New York State
- Members of Congress send letter to National Parks requesting extension of Every Kid Outdoors program
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App