CORTLAND COUNTY N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing free child ID’s as part of their Operation Safe Child task during the village of Homer’s National Night Out event.

The ID distribution will be held at the Homer Fire Department from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and the National Night Out event will be at the village green between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on August 2.

According to a flyer posted on the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the theme of the party is “Give Neighborhood Crimes and Drugs a Going Away Party.”

There will be food and drinks provided by the Homers Elks Club and a Chicken Barbeque hosted by the American Legion. There will be live entertainment, carnival games, wagon rides and more.

For further information on the event, you can visit the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.