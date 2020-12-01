CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Cortland County, police reform will be on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.
The sheriff’s office is hosting a virtual presentation and they are asking for your input.
This is all part of the governor’s executive order for police reform and re-invention.
Their goal is to inform the public about how they work and what they do. They also want feedback so the sheriff’s office can submit a plan.
If you would like to offer your thoughts, it will be live-streamed here starting at 6 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to host virtual presentation on police reform
- Trash and brush pickup suspended in Manlius after staffing shortage due to COVID-19
- Major development in close race for Congress between Brindisi and Tenney
- Barr: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
- Four additional asymptomatic testing sites available in Onondaga County on Wednesday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App