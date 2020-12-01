Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to host virtual presentation on police reform

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Cortland County, police reform will be on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting.

The sheriff’s office is hosting a virtual presentation and they are asking for your input.

This is all part of the governor’s executive order for police reform and re-invention.

Their goal is to inform the public about how they work and what they do. They also want feedback so the sheriff’s office can submit a plan.

If you would like to offer your thoughts, it will be live-streamed here starting at 6 p.m.

