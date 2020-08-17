Cortland County Sheriff’s Office warning of gift card scam

Local News
CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a gift card scam that is going around.

The Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints of someone calling to say they are part of a police investigation and will be arrested for a crime if they don’t purchase gift cards or send money to a desired location.

The scam usually begins with a person saying they are from a government law enforcement agency and will provide a false name or case number. The caller then requests money be placed on a gift card, and then asks for the gift card numbers. If that works, the caller then asks for money to be sent to a specific location.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that law enforcement agencies will not ask for any type of gift card over the phone.

