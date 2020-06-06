Cortland County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says a phone scam is going around, and it’s primarily targeting people in Cortlandville.

The suspects claim to be a family member or legal counsel for that family member, who is in legal trouble.

The scammer asks you to send money or gift cards to a specific address.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to not send money to an address you do not recognize, and if you don’t know the number from the person who is calling, hang up.

