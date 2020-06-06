CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says a phone scam is going around, and it’s primarily targeting people in Cortlandville.
The suspects claim to be a family member or legal counsel for that family member, who is in legal trouble.
The scammer asks you to send money or gift cards to a specific address.
The sheriff’s office reminds people to not send money to an address you do not recognize, and if you don’t know the number from the person who is calling, hang up.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Trump mistakenly says Tijuana is ‘most infected city in the world’
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at two Oneida County businesses
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
- Happening Now: Thousands march down South Salina Street in support of Black Lives Matter movement
- WATCH: Beautiful June weather Saturday afternoon
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App