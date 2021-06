CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — there’s an opportunity to fill some jobs In Cortland County. Cortland county business leaders are hosting a job fair on June 22.

It’ll run from 3p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SUNY Cortland ice arena. Perspective employees will have the chance to meet with nearly 40 local businesses looking to hire.

The “Back 2 Work Job Fair” is free to attend, and all attendees will be required to wear face coverings.

For more information, call the Cortland Career Center at 607-756-7585.