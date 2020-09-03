Cortland Fire Department awarded grant to purchase smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Award, the City of Cortland Fire Department will be able to purchase smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The department was awarded $32,000.

“The successful award from the FEMA grant award program and an in-kind donation from Cortland Produce will allow the fire department to distribute smoke and CO detectors into the community. This will assure that all residents in the city have these life saving devices in their homes,” a press release said.

In 2012, the department received a similar grant and was able to distribute more than 400 detectors across the city.