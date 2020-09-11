Cortland honoring memory of 9/11 victims with new memorial, raising flags high in their honor

 CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday morning, the City of Cortland honored the memories of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks with a new memorial at Court House Park.

The ceremony this year honored the lives of three people in particular who had ties with the Cortland community.

Jeanne Arnold, sister of Michael Boyle who was a SUNY Cortland graduate who died in 9/11, says she hopes this “brings us together and just makes more peace, especially in these times.”

Cortland firetrucks raised the American flag high, in the victims’ honor.

