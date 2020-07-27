CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland man is facing DWI charges after a crash in Cortlandville.
On Monday, just before 2:15 a.m., Daniel J. Murphy, 27, of Cortland, was driving in the area of South Hill Road and Snell Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the road and crashed into several trees.
Murphy was taken to the hospital for a back injury. He was arrested on DWI charges and is due back in court in August.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland man facing DWI charges after early-morning crash
- Target to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day
- Study: These are the six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
- News on the Go: 7/27/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 7/27/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App