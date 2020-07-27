Cortland man facing DWI charges after early-morning crash

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland man is facing DWI charges after a crash in Cortlandville.

On Monday, just before 2:15 a.m., Daniel J. Murphy, 27, of Cortland, was driving in the area of South Hill Road and Snell Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the road and crashed into several trees.

Murphy was taken to the hospital for a back injury. He was arrested on DWI charges and is due back in court in August.