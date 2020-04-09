Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cortland man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation crimes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs, police lights_-3479657556650930415

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child under 5 years old for purposes of producing images of the abuse on Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, Christopher Perry, 36, of Cortland, admitted that on several occasions in 2017 he performed sexual acts on a child while taking photographs of the abuse. 

Perry claimed another woman was also performing these acts with him, but she remains innocent until proven guilty.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said Perry pleaded guilty to three crimes, all which carry a minimum prison sentence of 15 years with a maximum of 30 years.

Perry is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected