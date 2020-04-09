Cortland man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child under 5 years old for purposes of producing images of the abuse on Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, Christopher Perry, 36, of Cortland, admitted that on several occasions in 2017 he performed sexual acts on a child while taking photographs of the abuse.

Perry claimed another woman was also performing these acts with him, but she remains innocent until proven guilty.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said Perry pleaded guilty to three crimes, all which carry a minimum prison sentence of 15 years with a maximum of 30 years.

Perry is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18.

