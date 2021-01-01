Cortland Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin has tested positive for COVID-19.

His positive test came on Tuesday and, as of Wednesday, Tobin said he has no symptoms. Tobin, 49, was working at City Hall last week when he was exposed to someone who may have been indirectly exposed.

Both Tobin and the person who was exposed wore masks around each other and social distanced, but they were handing papers back and forth, according to Tobin.

According to Tobin, he had been quarantining away from his family at home for a week and will do so for one more week.

If Tobin’s health worsens, then Alderman John Bennett will act as mayor.