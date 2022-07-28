CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a wild and windy afternoon for neighbors in Cortland as a fast-moving storm ripped through their community Thursday leaving behind a path of destruction.

Multiple trees fell on top of homes including at the Northcliffe Apartment complex.

“I look over next door here and this tree completely went annihilated this roof, I thought for sure it went all the way through these people’s house,” neighbor Jamie Ballard said.

When she saw the devastation from her window she ran outside and jumped over a fence to get to the apartment and make sure everyone inside was okay.

“I wasn’t even really thinking, I ran and I jumped over that fence, got into the apartment building, searched for a couple of minutes, found the woman whose house it was you know knocked on her door, went in and it was inches within smashing through her window.” Jamie Ballard, Northcliffe Apartment resident

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the roof sustained major damage. Another big tree also came down on the corner of yet another Northcliffe Apartment building, inside at the time was tenant Nicole Williams and her kids.

“I was in the kitchen making mac and cheese and I hear the loud bang and then the neighbors came pounding on the door so I answered the door and they were like uh the tree fell, so I came out and looked and I was like oh wow,” Williams said.

Just a block away homeowner Tracy Hingher saw the pine trees in her backyard come crashing down, knocking out her son’s swing set, and trampoline, and cracking the roof on her shed.

“I was listening to this noise like a dump truck and then it sounded really weird like something was coming closer so I looked out the window and I saw the front tree down in the driveway and then I came out back and I saw all of this,” Hingher said.

And just a few streets away another tree came crashing down on a house on Kent Road. The homeowner shared with us that a branch came piercing through the roof into the house, luckily no one was injured.

Tree removal companies were hard at work for hours cleaning up the debris one branch at a time.