Cortland Police Department gets generous $6,000 donation for more children to shop with a cop

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Every year, children get excited to shop with a cop during the holidays, and more children than usual in Cortland will get that experience this year thanks to a generous donation.

This year, the Cortland City Police Department had 70 submissions for the event, but due to their finances could only fulfill 30 of those wishes.

Jesse Abbott, a Community Oriented Police Officer with the department, says that all changed on Friday night. “I got a phone call from our city attorney saying that somebody wanted to come forward and donate the remaining money to allow us to take the other 40 children shopping at Walmart,” Abbott said.

Someone donated about $6,000 anonymously, so all 70 children could shop with a cop. Abbott says with an already stressful year, this was needed.

“With the pandemic going on it’s huge,” Abbott said. “So many families are struggling financially and there’s been a lot of social unrest throughout the country.” He believes it’s a good way to end 2020.

The kids will shop with a cop on Tuesday, December 15. Abbott says he’s working on getting all the kids into the shop with a cop schedule.