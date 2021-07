CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Originally from Haiti, Jahdlyna Jean-Louis will be entering her sophomore year at SUNY Cortland this fall. She recently went to the police department bike sale in search of a bike to explore the community.

With the help of Action Sports, police were able to service one of the bikes, and give it some TLC to surprise Jahdlyna with.

The department also bought her a new helmet and her fellow student workers bought her a new bike lock.