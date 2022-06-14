(WSYR-TV) — A SUNY Cortland professor is missing, and the Cortland County Sheriff’s office is looking for help to locate him.

Muteb Alqahtani, 40, of Cortlandville, is an associate professor in the Childhood/Eary Childhood Education Department at SUNY Cortland. He was last seen Tuesday morning on Tompkins Street in Cortland around 9:40 a.m.

Alqahtani stands 5’8” tall with dark, curly hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey T-shirt with dark shorts and a headband.

The Sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe Alqahtani is in danger, but if you notice him, they ask you to call 607-753-3311.