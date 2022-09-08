CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland City School District began a new school year on Wednesday.

Nothing like a smile and a warm greeting to kick start the second day of school. He’s not only a school resource officer for Cortland City Schools but a mentor and friend to many.

“Yesterday was the first day of school and we had some kids in the elementary school K through second-grade building have a difficult time leaving mom and dad and I was able to disarm them with a smile,” says Rob Reyngoudt, a school resource officer for Cortland City School District.

Positive vibes from Officer Reyngoudt and 11th, and 12th grade principal at Cortland High School, John Zarcone.

“It’s great to see the kids’ smiles on day one, especially. That’s been taken away from us for a couple of years but we’re happy to have it back,” says Zarcone.

Kick starting the new year with some changes. Face masks and covid weekly testing will now be optional. New safety features when riding the school bus have also been implemented.

“The district has paid for a stop finder app so it’s a free app for all parents. They download that app for their student,” says Jordon Lilley, supervisor of transportation and operations.

Through the app, parents can track their children while riding the school bus.

Lilley added, “Once that bus crosses that GO fence that they set up a quarter mile, half a mile away from their stop they get an alert so they’ll know when the bus is coming.”

Saving parents the headache and any concerns they might have. Mental health is also a top priority.

“I’m a chemistry teacher so they have to work around my schedule so the periods that I’m free throughout the day if the counselor wants to send somebody up to see the dog or during passing in the hallway because I am out in the hallways between classes,” says Thane Doubet, a chemistry teacher at Cortland High School.

Students will now see either Westley or Coco, both therapy dogs at school five days a week this year, instead of three. Students can also spend 10 to 15 minutes with Westley or Coco if they’re feeling down.