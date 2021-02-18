Cortland SPCA now including microchipping with all adoptions

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County SPCA says every dog and cat adopted from its shelter will now include microchipping.

A microchip is a radio transponder the size of a grain of rice that is implanted in the pet. It has a number that is unique to the dog or cat. Should a lost animal be taken to a shelter or a vet’s office they can scan the pet for the microchip and then identify the animal and contact the owner.

1 in 3 pets are reported missing at some point in their lives

The SPCA says one in three pets are reported missing at some point in their lives. “One of our goals at the Cortland County SPCA is to reunite lost pets with their owners and this is why we have decided to invest in microchipping all of the cats and dogs we adopt out as well as offering microchipping services at our monthly spay/neuter clinic,” The SPCA said in a news release Thursday.

The SPCA reports microchipping in a vet’s office can cost $45. It says it will increase its adoption fee by just $5 to cover the cost of the program ($10 at the clinic). The SPCA says as part of the process they will register your contact information with the microchip company. You will only have to update it if you move or change your phone number.

The SPCA says a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association found that 52% of dogs with microchips were reunited with their owners compared to just 21% for dogs without a microchip. The return rate for cats was 38% with the chip compared to just 1.8% without.