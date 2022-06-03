CORTLAND (WSYR-TV) — The safety of kids in schools across the country has been a serious topic of discussion over the past few weeks, and rightfully so. After yet another school shooting, many are looking for the answer to solve this crisis.

In Cortland, they have had their own answer since 2004, when they hired Rob Reyngoudt to be their School Resource Officer.

Reyngoudt knows that now, more than ever, his job is vital to the safety and well-being of the students and teachers in the school.

SROs serve as a law enforcement presence at schools, but of equal importance, they serve as counselors and mentors.

“Without taking on the role of a mentor,” he said, “And so many of our kids do not have healthy adult mentors, nothing else would be possible, and your school safety would be diminished.”

By making relationships with the kids who walk the halls every day a priority, he knows it could be the difference between life and death.

“A student is not very likely to go up to a security guard who they don’t really know and share, ‘Hey Johnny posted this on social media last night I think you should see it’.’ “

He is a resource that administrators in Cortland appreciate, as well. Especially 11th and 12th-grade principal John Zarcone, who has children of his own in the district.

“We see what is going on in our country our world is kind of not in a great state right now when it comes to violence in our schools,” he said, “Our kids get to see officer Reyngoudt every single morning when they show up our community knows him the parents know who he is. It just adds a layer of safety.”

They even meet in group settings every week with school psychiatrists, school counselors, and principals to assess the risk in the schools and make sure everyone is on the same page.

“We have a quick meeting about who is on our radar and who should be on our radar,” Reyngoudt said.

“One counselor may say, ‘I have been talking to so and so and they are really kind of anxious about something has anyone else seen this?’ So we collaborate and it’s a team effort to keep a building safe or a school district safe.”