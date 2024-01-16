CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Splash.

The Masters Swimmers of Cortland YMCA spent a Saturday doing a swim workout, as you assume they would. But this Saturday was a special one.

The swimmers swam a 2000 yard workout together to celebrate their coach, Dan McNeil Jr.’s 101st birthday.

For years now, swimmers of all ages — current and former — gather at the YMCA “for one big practice.” Including past youth, collegiate, as well as people that have taken up swimming as an adult.

“This happens on the Saturday closest to his birthday every year,” said Fred Collins, a swimmer.

Dan McNeil Jr. can be seen sitting in the chair. Photo courtesy of Fred Collins.

Collins describes McNeil as someone who is truly appreciated and loved by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Masters swimming is a formal club that has groups across the country and practices all four competitive strokes. There are competitive swim meets for those who want to do that as well,” said Collins.

This year, 13 swimmers came to honor and enjoy McNeil.

Courtesy of Fred Collins. Courtesy of Fred Collins.