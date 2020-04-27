Cortland teen arrested on DWI charges after crashing vehicle

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland teen is facing DWI charges after crashing his vehicle.
On April 25, just after 1:40 a.m., Michael W. Davis, 19, was driving on Pendelton Street in Cortlandville when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a culvert pipe, and then rolling his vehicle. Davis was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.
Two passengers in Davis’s car were treated for minor injuries. Davis was not injured.
Davis is due back in court on May 11.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Showers/drizzle slowly taper this afternoon
- Support for mail-in voting rising amid pandemic, poll finds
- WATCH: Gov. Cuomo set to hold daily coronavirus briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- Tokyo Olympics: Questions, few answers in face of pandemic
- GALLERY: Higher elevations southeast of Syracuse saw up to a foot of snow Sunday night
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App