Live Now
Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cortland teen arrested on DWI charges after crashing vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland teen is facing DWI charges after crashing his vehicle.

On April 25, just after 1:40 a.m., Michael W. Davis, 19, was driving on Pendelton Street in Cortlandville when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a culvert pipe, and then rolling his vehicle. Davis was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Two passengers in Davis’s car were treated for minor injuries. Davis was not injured.

Davis is due back in court on May 11.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected