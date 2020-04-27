Cortland teen arrested on DWI charges after crashing vehicle

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland teen is facing DWI charges after crashing his vehicle.

On April 25, just after 1:40 a.m., Michael W. Davis, 19, was driving on Pendelton Street in Cortlandville when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a culvert pipe, and then rolling his vehicle. Davis was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Two passengers in Davis’s car were treated for minor injuries. Davis was not injured.

Davis is due back in court on May 11.