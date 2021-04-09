Cortland teen has bike stolen twice, but Cortland PBA provide him with a new one

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland teen who has his bike stolen twice within the last year now has a new bike, thanks to the Cortland Police Benevolent Association.

Kaden Durham, 13, had his bike stolen twice last year. After the first larceny, Durham’s mom was able to get the bike back and installed a security camera on their porch, as well as locking the bike up. That didn’t deter a second thief, who cut the lock in November 2020.

After hearing about the situation, members of the Cortland PBA donated money so Durham could get a new bike.

Durham received his news bike at the end of March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area