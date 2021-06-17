Cortland to host Juneteenth celebration Saturday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland and Tompkins Cortland Community College are joining forces with the city to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19 at Courthouse Park.

In what organizers hope will become an annual event, there will be music, giveaways, and refreshments to celebrate the official recognition of Black American emancipation.

Speakers will include:

Presidents of both SUNY Cortland and Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3), Erik J. Bitterbaum and Orinthia Montague

Chief Diversity Officers at Cortland and TC3, Lopez-Janove and Seth Thompson

City of Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin

Regina Grantham, SUNY Cortland associate professor of communication disorders and sciences

Lima Stafford, SUNY Cortland assistant director of multicultural life and diversity

Stafford, who serves on the C4 committee, has been trying to hold an in-person event the last few years.

“We did have a Virtual Juneteenth event last year, but we wanted to have something annually in person,” she said. “We are excited to host this event as C4 and get support from the City of Cortland.”

Organizers say the event will happen rain or shine.