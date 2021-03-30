Cortland woman pleads guilty to sexually exploiting child under 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland woman has pled guilty to three counts of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child under five for the purpose of producing images of abuse.

Sarah Gates, 39, of Cortland, admitted that in 2017, she and Christopher M. Perry sexually exploited a child under five while taking photographs using cell phones.

Perry plead guilty to the same offenses in April 2020 and was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison.

Gates will be sentenced in July and faces 15 to 30 years in prison.