Cortland’s total of almost 1K COVID-19 cases through the pandemic is highest of any SUNY campus

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A study of state data by NewsChannel 9 reveals that SUNY Cortland has had the highest total of coronavirus cases of any SUNY campus anywhere in New York through the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, SUNY’s system-wide COVID-19 Tracker shows 974 cases at SUNY Cortland since testing began to open the fall semester in August of 2020.

Most cases, 783, were in the fall semester when in-person activities on campus had to pause and students were sent home early.

191 cases have been confirmed since Jan. 1, already threatening in-person activities for the spring semester.

Most confirmed cases are expected on SUNY Cortland’s campus after nearly 100 students were busted at a party at an off-campus house on Tompkins Street over the weekend.

Undercover police officers ticketed the four tenants of the rented house who were identified. Other tenants and guests ran away or locked themselves in bedrooms, but police and campus administrators hope to punish more attendees as the investigation reveals more names.

Cortland’s deputy police chief tells NewsChannel 9 that his officers found no evidence of masks being worn.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Sandy warns the students: “If people were doing this in your hometown, where your grandparents live, where your brothers and sisters live, would you be happy about this conduct? It might get them sick. That’s what the community here is worried about.”

At a city common council meeting Monday night, one of those community members put the blame on the college’s president.

James Knight, who moved to Cortland after growing up moving as part of a military family and serving himself, called for SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum to resign.

Knight tells NewsChannel 9: “He’s trying his hardest to hold it together, no matter how we do, if we’re still falling short, it takes that fresh blood, a fresh look, someone who’s motivated to make the difference.”

Bitterbaum seems to have the support of city leaders. Both the mayor and deputy chief tell NewsChannel 9 that they don’t support calls for his resignation.

Deputy Chief Sandy says, “It is clearly not the president’s fault that this happened.”

“I understand the gentleman’s frustration and I would share that perhaps nobody is more frustrated than President Bitterbaum,” says Frederick Pierce, SUNY Cortland’s Director of Communications.

Despite several requests, Pierce blames Bitterbaum’s schedule and focus on the crisis for not being available for an interview.

Pierce says since the party, mandatory testing for each student has increased to twice each week. The same reduced capacity, mask mandates, and social distancing protocols used last semester are still in place.

Pierce says the administration is constantly working to identify the problem areas but admits Cortland students thrive on socialization. Some, he says, still don’t take the pandemic seriously after seeing classmates get the virus with no or mild symptoms.

People with information about the off-campus party or other events being planned should call Cortland City Police at 607-753-3001 or SUNY Cortland University Police at 607-753-2111.