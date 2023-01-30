CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant and arrest are results of a cohesive effort between the Cortland County Sheriff’s, the Cortland County SPCA’s law enforcement department and the public.

Back in December of 2022 complaints began against Williams and Hewitt. There were complaints that the two would not be at their home in Cortlandville for long periods of time. Therefore, leaving five puppies and one adult dog on their own.

Williams and Hewitt were charged with 6 counts each (for one adult dog and five puppies):

Failure to Provide Proper Food and Drink to An Impounded Animal

A misdemeanor in violation of Section 356 of Article 26 New York State Agriculture and Markets Law

“All 6 of these animals are now being properly cared for by different owners & the animals were not present at the time the arrest,” said Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams & Hewitt were released on their own recognizance, and are due back in Town of Cortlandville Town Court on February 28th 2023.

The SPCA’s law enforcement department wishes to acknowledge and emphatically thank members of the public who assisted in the rescue of these six animals and in charges being able to be brought forth.

For further information please contact CCSPCA Investigator Kelly Brown at (607) 749-0029