Cortlandville firefighters save 3 pups from house fire Thursday morning

MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters from the Cortlandville Fire Departments rescued 3 dogs from a house fire Thursday morning.

At 8:22 a.m. the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4465 Route 41, just outside the Village of McGraw. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the chimney and inside the residence.

Firefighters forced their way into the home and searched for anyone inside. That’s when they rescued the 3 pups. No one else was inside. Oxygen therapy was administered to the dogs by way of pet oxygen masks donated to the department in 2018 by Underground Fence of the Finger Lakes.

The fire originated from the basement. An investigation into its cause is underway.

The 3 dogs were turned over to the home owners and will receive follow-up treatment.