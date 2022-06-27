CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two classes of nominations were inducted into the Cortlandville Hall of Fame on Friday, June 24 during a special meeting.

The Cortlandville Hall of Fame honors those who have made positive impacts in the community. The 2022 ceremony celebrated both inductees from 2022 and 2021, which was postponed due to COVID-19.

Jack Harvey from the Class of 2021 was one of Friday’s inductees. Harvey served with the Cortlandville Fire Department since its inception in 1981 and was appointed as the charter captain of Frank K. Taylor Hose Company 4 of the Homer Fire Department. There he served as fire captain and assistant chief until Hose Company 4 resigned and became the Cortlandville Fire District.

After he joined the Cortlandville Fire District, Harvey was appointed as one of the Charter Fire Commissioners by the Cortlandville Town Board. He held this position for 30 years and is still active with the department today. He’s also the only continuous serving member from the department’s beginnings in 1981.

Photo courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Cortlandville Fire Department

Jack Harvey was joined by the Retired Town Justice Honorable Francis Casullo, Councilman Ronald Rocco, Councilman Edwin O’Donnell, Town Supervisor and Councilman Melvin Pierce, Town Supervisor Richard “Dick” Tupper, Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Theodore “Ted” Testa, and retired Water Department Superintendent Pete Alteri. The town honored Alteri’s dedication by naming a municipal garage after him, the “Peter Alteri Municipal Building.”

Thank you all for your dedication!