(WSYR-TV) — Wednesday, the New York State Police arrested a Cortlandville man for possessing and using fake money.

Anthony J. Fenton, 36, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree for trying to use a fake $100 bill at the Kwik Fill in the Town of Cortlandville, Troopers say. The NYSP also found that Fenton had six fake $100 bills in his possession.

Fenton is at the Cortland County Jail awaiting arraignment.