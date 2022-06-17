(WSYR-TV) — New York State Bureau of Crimminal Investigation at Homer with the assistance of the Troop “C” Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man, Mason L. Kneedler, of Cortlandville, for five counts of the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child on June 16.

Kneedler is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The investigation began after a cyber tip was received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

After Kneedler was arrested, SP Homer issued him an appearance ticket to the Cortlandville Town Court on July 11, 2022.