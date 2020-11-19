Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in New York increases by under $3

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the economic stress brought on by the pandemic, the price of a Thanksgiving dinner remains affordable for most New Yorkers this year, according to a survey from the New York Farm Bureau.

NYFB’s 2020 Market Basket survey shows a modest uptick in the cost of a turkey day meal, under $3 more expensive than last year. Steve Ammerman, Manager of public affairs for NYFB, told NEWS10 that farmers haven’t slowed down despite the challenges brought on by this year, and consumers can expect to find all the ingredients they need for a delicious meal next Thursday.

“There’s no need to [panic buy] because the food is there. The supply is there. People are going to be able to get what they want for their Thanksgiving dinner,” Ammerman said.

The average price of a 16-pound turkey this year is $22.56. NYFB recommends shoppers compare prices to save money.