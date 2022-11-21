MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24 and many people are still heading to the market to get what they need for their holiday meal. But depending on where you go, it could cost you much more than last year.

Shoppers will certainly see a bigger price tag this year to make their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

“Costs are probably about 20 to 30 percent higher this year,” says Katie Kowalski, Assistant Store Manager at Tops Friendly Markets in Manlius.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported in their 37th annual survey, a Thanksgiving Feast for 10 people is $64.05, or less than $6.50 per person this year. This is a $10.74 or 20 percent increase compared to last year’s average of $53.31.

As for what’s driving up the cost? Partially the turkey. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the turkey costs more than last year at $28.96 for a 16-pound turkey. That’s $1.81 per pound, up 21 percent from last year.

With labor shortages, transportation costs, and supply chain disruptions impacting Thanksgiving dinner costs, Tops Friendly Markets in Manlius says they planned ahead.

“Turkeys are a little bit up in price but nothing that’s going to be sticker shot,” says Kowalski. “We’re cutting costs and we’re trying to hold costs compared to last year costs. Even though manufactures some of them have raised prices for us we’re trying to hold the savings just to offer the customers an affordable option”

Click here to find out more about Tops Thanksgiving Meals.