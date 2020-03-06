Costco posting strong sales numbers despite coronavirus concerns

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus isn’t hurting Costco sales.
The retailer is showing growth in the latest quarter.
That is largely because consumers are stocking up on cleaning products, food and household essentials.
Some shoppers have been posting pictures of long lines at Costco stores.
