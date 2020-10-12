Costly COVID-19 tests act as roadblock for 1 Oswego man to visit wife in nursing home

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A negative COVID-19 test is your golden ticket to see a loved one in a nursing home but for some, it’s not easy or free to get one.

Many people are stuck coping with ongoing frustrations, like Robert Miller, who desperately wants to see his wife.

“I’m up against a wall. Where do I go then, what do I do to get tested, what do I do,” said Miller.

It’s been nearly seven months since Miller held his wife, Joan, inside the Manor at Seneca Hill nursing home.

“Just not being able to see her, not being able to get in there, it’s been almost seven months now, it’s kinda tough,” he said.

Joan has Alzheimer’s, so phone calls can be hard.

“Her daughters called her twice this weekend, her cell phone, she video chats on her phone. Twice she’s called her mother this week and she’s been crying,” said Miller.

They’re allowed one visit per week, so Miller and their daughters take turns. With the New York State Health Department guidelines, they need a negative COVID-19 test first.

In Oswego County, Miller can’t find a free testing site without symptoms. “The cheapest I found it so far is $120,” he said.

He won’t get results for three to five days and he needs a test within the seven-day window of visiting his wife, so he has to time it perfectly.

“If it rains or bad weather, something happens, and they say ‘well we can’t let you in to see your wife,'” Miller said.

His issue isn’t with the nursing home, it’s with the state.

The New York State Health Department tells him there are free COVID-19 tests but the Oswego County Health Department tells Miller and NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla, that’s not an option in Oswego.

Miller can’t afford the costly tests, but he also can’t afford to not see his wife.

“You can go to the grocery store, but you can’t go see your loved ones,” he said. “It’s hard for me, it is.”

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla reached out to the state health department for comment. They did not address the cost of the COVID-19 tests but said the following:

“Testing at nursing homes has proven to be among the most successful COVID-19 prevention measures, and it has saved lives. While we understand the anguish this virus has caused nursing home residents and their families, testing outside visitors will continue to protect our nursing home residents and front line workers from COVID-19.”

