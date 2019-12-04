Could a partnership between Ring and the Cicero Police Department help combat porch pirates?

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis the season for porch pirates! It’s a problem nationwide, but here in Central New York, the Cicero Police Department has a new way to crack down on criminals this season!

A few months ago, the Cicero Police Department partnered with the company Ring. This holiday season, they’ll be able to hop on the Ring’s Neighbors app with a visible police badge, download surveillance video, and contact the user.

“High quality, high definition video. We’re seeing very clear video of faces, faces at night,” said Sgt. Meyers.

It’s a helpful tool, but if this happens to you, police encourage you to call them before posting online.

“We can’t investigate it and try to recover the property and make an arrest and take care of it if we don’t know about it,” said Sgt. Meyers.

USPS is on the lookout too. The company offers different delivery options to make your package less noticeable.

“There are hold for pickup options that you can do online,” said Maureen Marion, Strategic Communications Manager for USPS.

There’s also an informed delivery service option that allows you to monitor your mail in progress.

USPS has its own inspection service. If you have a package stolen you can fill out a report online or call 877-876-2455.

A spokesperson with FedEx tells NewsChannel 9 in a statement:

“Any customer who suspects a package has been stolen should contact police. Once FedEx delivers a package, it is outside of our network and custodial control.” FedEx Spokesperosn

You can also customize your deliveries with FedEx.

