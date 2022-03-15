SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) — On Tuesday, the United States Senate unanimously passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill is called the “Sunshine Protection Act” but still needs to pass the House of Representatives then receive President Biden’s signature before it becomes a law.

Right now, we move our clocks ahead one hour in mid-March as we change to Daylight Saving Time and we “Fall Back” to Standard Time in early November.

If the change to a permanent Daylight-Saving Time happens, what would that mean around here in Central New York?

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

One change is with sunrises in Winter season. A change to Daylight Saving Time year-round would mean sunrises of 8:00 am or later for essentially three months from roughly November 17th until February 16th with the latest sunrises in early January of 8:36 am.

That means a rather dark morning commute for adults and bus stop wait for kids.

The flip side?

Those early sunsets around 4:30 pm are gone and the earliest it starts to turn dark in the evening would now be around 5:30 pm.

This is not the first time the United States has experimented with a year-round Daylight-Saving Time. It was enacted in 1974 as the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Act with the goal to conserve energy during early 1970s energy crisis. It was supposed to last for 16 months but after complaints about the dark mornings, the country returned to Standard Time in about 10 months