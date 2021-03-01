Could fans be back in the stands at the Dome?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has begun allowing a limited number of fans into large sports arenas, but that isn’t helping the largest one in Central New York. With the second to last Syracuse men’s basketball home game Monday night, time is just about up this season.

Wednesday is the team’s last home game this season, and it’s not likely fans will be in the stans, since the tests required to attend Wednesday’s game would need to already be happening.

Students are tested regularly, but the county executive says the test SU uses isn’t acceptable to the state.

“I’ve been pushing, you know, I’m frustrated that there’s not fans today versus North Carolina, so we’ll continue to push. I had conversations with the university earlier today, I had conversations with the state on Friday, this is unnecessary anxiety when you look at everything else that we’re dealing with,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said.

An email back from SU was not helpful with any updated information.