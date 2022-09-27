SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains.

Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are the chances that what is left of Ian impacts Central New York?

The short answer is the chances are low as of Tuesday evening. Here are some of the reasons why.

First, the jet stream winds aloft over Central New York and much of the East Coast become light later this week as a trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere pulls off the coast. That means steering currents will be light and whatever is left of Ian wobbles slowly north through the weekend.

Second, a couple areas of high pressure end up serving as an effective roadblock over much of the Northeast. One high is sitting over Central New York Friday morning and a separate area of high pressure and its dry air out of Canada moves in by the end of the weekend.

So far, all our computer models keep any of Ian’s rain south of Central New York through the weekend. The one computer model that has any rain even close to us is the European model and that only gets the wet weather as far north as Pennsylvania as seen on the graphics above.

As it stands right now, the biggest impact for us over the weekend would be some high and mid-level clouds from Ian that would filter our sunshine from time-to-time Saturday and Sunday.

If you want to keep track of the latest on Ian from the National Hurricane Center, click here and check back with us through the end of the week to see if any changes occur in the path of Ian.