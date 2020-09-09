Could snow days be a thing of the past?

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A heavy lake effect snow band or a Nor’easter may no longer be a guarantee of a day off from school.

The New York State Education Department says it is giving schools the option this winter of offering online instruction on days when typically it would be unsafe to send school buses out or have students walking or waiting at a bus stop.

So while the snow is piling up and the wind is howling outside, you may still have that algebra class.

In a memo sent to school districts across the state Tuesday, the education department said the following:

“As part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to provide districts with flexibility in meeting local needs during the pandemic, the Department is establishing a one-year pilot to enable school districts, at district option, and consistent with each district’s re-opening educational plan, to pivot to remote instruction to provide continuity of instruction on what would otherwise be a day of school closure due to a snow emergency. “

The pilot program is just for the 2020-21 school year. The education department will then evaluate the program and determine whether to continue it in the following years.

