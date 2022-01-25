Could staffing shortages at the Oneida County Jail jeopardize safety? The union president fears it will

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 public health crisis has crippled our economy with nearly every industry struggling with staffing. Now, a dangerous domino is falling.

Staffing shortages are plaguing jails all over. It’s the center of union contract negotiations at the Oneida County Jail.

The union president is speaking out with an urgent message, sharing what he believes needs to change before public safety is in jeopardy.

There’s a point where it’s going to break and I think we’re, we’re there. Luis Roman — President of Local 1249, United County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association

There are 72 vacancies at the Oneida County Jail right now. Sheriff Rob Maciol says normally, they have anywhere from 25 to 35 openings.

Since the jail needs to have a certain number of corrections officers working, it’s forcing Roman and other officers to work mandatory overtime — multiple 16 hour days.

As Union President, Roman is fighting to fix what he calls a host of problems.

“We lose more officers, there are safety and security implications, and then the officers that we do have are gonna continue to do more overtime, be overworked, family issues arise, and when it comes down to it, what’s more important? Work or family,” said Roman.

It’s a cycle both the union and Sheriff Maciol want to break. Recruiting isn’t the problem, it’s retaining.

According to Maciol, for years trained officers have left for state jails or law enforcement agencies with better pay and bigger benefits, and now he’s fighting private sectors as well.

“They’re [private sectors] paying $27 an hour to be a security guard for a department store, where you don’t have to deal with the issues a corrections officer would have to inside a corrections facility.” Sheriff maciol

It’s an alarming trend. They need corrections officers and they can’t be overworked and overtired when it comes to public safety.

So, the union is proposing a three-phased solution: a retention bonus, re-employment bonus, and a transfer program.

Sheriff Maciol can’t comment on negotiations but he agrees something has to change:

“Comparisons need to be made to other agencies. We need to be able to attract new people that come in and we need to be able to keep our current people staying here.”

It all comes down to negotiations. Last time, Roman says they took over a year. This time, he fears they don’t have that long.

“In a year, we won’t have the staff. We need to do something now.” louis roman

Negotiations are between three parties: the union, the sheriff, and the county executive.

We did reach out to Anthony Picente’s office. We were told the County Executive cannot comment about ongoing contract negotiations.