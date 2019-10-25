Could the speed limit along a busy stretch of James Street be reduced?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a new push to reduce the speed limit along James Street in Syracuse from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. The move comes just one week after a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car along that stretch of road right in front of Lincoln Middle School.

The proposal is in its early stages, so there’s no guarantee it will happen, but the city of Syracuse has been listening to concerns about the current speed for quite some time.

As you drive down James Street, if you’re following the speed limit, your speedometer shouldn’t read faster than 35 miles per hour, but some neighbors think that’s too fast.

“Nobody does the speed limit,” said Crystal Hathaway of Syracuse.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, since 2014, there have been 18 reported accidents in the 1600 block of James Street. That’s the exact spot where a 13-year-old boy was hit by an SUV last Thursday.

The city is now considering reducing the speed to 30 miles per hour, which would also lower the school zone from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.

“It’s not as easy as the city going and changing the sign but it’s something that we’re looking into,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, Chief Operating Officer of the city.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla talked to about 20 neighbors in the area, and all of them agree, lowering the speed might be a step in the right direction but it might not be enough.

“Honestly I really don’t think it’s gonna make a difference but I think it would be helpful,” said Destiny Jefferson of Syracuse.

“I don’t know what would reduce the speed, maybe if they have officers around the area when the kids are getting dismissed from school, but I doubt it’s going to help with people actually abiding by the speed limit,” said Hathaway.

The city calls traffic safety a “complicated topic” saying it doesn’t come down to just speed, but speed is an important factor.

“In the short-term, the Syracuse Police Department has been out there, the traffic division is along James Street doing proactive enforcement and addressing some of the issues that are there,” said Dunham.

In the long-term, the city will continue researching the busy stretch of road near Lincoln Middle School and comparing speeds and data to make the best decision for neighbors and drivers.

“We certainly don’t want to make any guarantees but we are taking a serious look at it, and if we really think that this is the best step then that’s what we’re going to ask the council to partner with us on,” said Dunham.

Part of the proposal also includes figuring out how much of James Street’s speed limit would be lowered. If the city decides to move forward, the common council would have to approve the decision.

