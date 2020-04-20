Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Could Upstate hospitals begin elective surgeries?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals around New York State have seen a major drop in revenue, thanks in large part to the halting of elective surgeries.

Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about the possibility of opening Upstate hospitals to elective surgeries, with some conditions.

We stopped elective surgeries for all hospitals in the state. That was one of the ways we increased capacity. Now, we are at a point where some of the Upstate hospitals have significant financial burdens because they’re not doing the elective surgery, which is one of their places where they may make money frankly. And they’re saying, ‘We have lower vacancy; we don’t need those beds for New York City people or Buffalo people or anyone else, why not let us start going back to elective surgery if we don’t need the capacity?’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo went on to say:

That is a good question and we have been looking at that, it’s again a little question of balance and the valve and the dial. You let them go do elective surgery, they fill up the beds with elective surgery, then what happens if you have a need for those beds because of the coronavirus and you don’t have the bed because someone is doing some form of elective surgery? That’s the balance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The governor said that he expects to release a plan on elective surgeries on Tuesday morning.

That we’re going to announce tomorrow; a policy that we believe provides for that and has some variables that take the coronavirus rate in that region and compares it to the vacancy rate in that region and a potential for a high point in that region.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

