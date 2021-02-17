Councilor Michael Greene accepts the Democratic Committee designation for Mayor of Syracuse

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Democratic Committee has selected Common Councilor Michael Greene as their candidate for mayor.

The committee held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to announce its vote, with Greene winning by 58%, according to Greene’s campaign.

I am honored to earn the support of the Democratic Committee. Syracuse is a city with a serious problem of leaving people behind, but with the right policies and the right leadership, we can uplift all of our community members. Together, we can make Syracuse a city for all of us. Michael Greene

Candidate Khalid Bey released a statement on Wednesday regarding the committee’s decision.

Read Bey’s full statement below:

“I want to personally thank the members of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee for their investment in the Democratic designation process. I congratulate Councilor Greene on his designation from the committee.

Since I have announced my candidacy for Mayor of Syracuse, there has been an undeniable wave of excitement and momentum surrounding this campaign. As I continue my campaign for mayor, I look forward to having another opportunity to earn the endorsement of the OCDC after the primary. The City of Syracuse deserves an authentic and passionate mayor who delivers informed and principled results. I am confident that I am the person best fit to do that. I look forward to continuing the fight on behalf of all our city’s residents.”

The full list of candidates designated by the Onondaga County Democratic Committee can be found below:

For Onondaga County Legislature

1st District: Justin Neal

2nd District: Denise Baker

3rd District: Matthew Johnson

4th District: Stephon Williams

5th District: Chris Shepherd

6th District: Diane M. Dwire

7th District: Mary Kuhn

8th District: Christopher J. Ryan

9th District: Peggy Chase

10th District: Heather Waters

11th District: Ryan Suser

12th District: Sunny Aslam

13th District: Sara Aaserud

14th District: Shanelle Benson Reid

15th District: Bill Kinne

16th District: Vernon M. Williams, Jr.

17th District: Linda R. Ervin

City of Syracuse

Mayor: Michael Greene

City Court Judge: Erica T. Clarke

Council President: Helen D. Hudson

Councilor-at-Large: Ronnie White, Jr.

Councilor-at-Large: Rasheada Caldwell

1st District Councilor: John P. Copanas

2nd District Councilor: Patrick J. Hogan

3rd District Councilor: Chol Majok

4th District Councilor: Latoya D. Allen

5th District Councilor: Joseph T. Driscoll

Commissioner of Education: Nyatwa Bullock

Commissioner of Education: Karen J. Cordano

Commissioner of Education: David P. Maynard

Town of Manlius

Supervisor: John T. Deer

Councilor: Sara Wall Bollinger

Councilor: Katelyn Kriesel

Councilor: William Nicholson

Justice: David A. Rothschild

Town Clerk: Mark Matt

Highway Superintendent: Cheryl M. Matt

Town of Salina