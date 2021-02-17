Councilor Michael Greene accepts the Democratic Committee designation for Mayor of Syracuse

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Democratic Committee has selected Common Councilor Michael Greene as their candidate for mayor.
The committee held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to announce its vote, with Greene winning by 58%, according to Greene’s campaign.
I am honored to earn the support of the Democratic Committee. Syracuse is a city with a serious problem of leaving people behind, but with the right policies and the right leadership, we can uplift all of our community members. Together, we can make Syracuse a city for all of us.Michael Greene
Candidate Khalid Bey released a statement on Wednesday regarding the committee’s decision.
Read Bey’s full statement below:
“I want to personally thank the members of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee for their investment in the Democratic designation process. I congratulate Councilor Greene on his designation from the committee.
Since I have announced my candidacy for Mayor of Syracuse, there has been an undeniable wave of excitement and momentum surrounding this campaign. As I continue my campaign for mayor, I look forward to having another opportunity to earn the endorsement of the OCDC after the primary. The City of Syracuse deserves an authentic and passionate mayor who delivers informed and principled results. I am confident that I am the person best fit to do that. I look forward to continuing the fight on behalf of all our city’s residents.”
The full list of candidates designated by the Onondaga County Democratic Committee can be found below:
For Onondaga County Legislature
- 1st District: Justin Neal
- 2nd District: Denise Baker
- 3rd District: Matthew Johnson
- 4th District: Stephon Williams
- 5th District: Chris Shepherd
- 6th District: Diane M. Dwire
- 7th District: Mary Kuhn
- 8th District: Christopher J. Ryan
- 9th District: Peggy Chase
- 10th District: Heather Waters
- 11th District: Ryan Suser
- 12th District: Sunny Aslam
- 13th District: Sara Aaserud
- 14th District: Shanelle Benson Reid
- 15th District: Bill Kinne
- 16th District: Vernon M. Williams, Jr.
- 17th District: Linda R. Ervin
City of Syracuse
- Mayor: Michael Greene
- City Court Judge: Erica T. Clarke
- Council President: Helen D. Hudson
- Councilor-at-Large: Ronnie White, Jr.
- Councilor-at-Large: Rasheada Caldwell
- 1st District Councilor: John P. Copanas
- 2nd District Councilor: Patrick J. Hogan
- 3rd District Councilor: Chol Majok
- 4th District Councilor: Latoya D. Allen
- 5th District Councilor: Joseph T. Driscoll
- Commissioner of Education: Nyatwa Bullock
- Commissioner of Education: Karen J. Cordano
- Commissioner of Education: David P. Maynard
Town of Manlius
- Supervisor: John T. Deer
- Councilor: Sara Wall Bollinger
- Councilor: Katelyn Kriesel
- Councilor: William Nicholson
- Justice: David A. Rothschild
- Town Clerk: Mark Matt
- Highway Superintendent: Cheryl M. Matt
Town of Salina
- Supervisor: Kathy Zabinski
- 2nd Ward Councilor: Leesa Paul
- 3rd Ward Councilor: Tina Fitzgerald
