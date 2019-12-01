Counseling services available for those impacted by Destiny USA shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) For those impacted by the shooting at Destiny USA mall on Friday, the following locations have offered support for those in need.
“Trauma is real, and unfortunately for people, there’s not a safe place to unpack that. So you walk around carrying those emotions,” said Pastor Daren Jaime of People’s AME Zion Church. “So prayerfully, us opening our doors and churches across Syracuse gives people the opportunity to speak to those issues, what they’re feeling and probably get some healing and help in a devastating time.”
These special sessions are scheduled for December 1, 2019. All are welcome to attend:
Abundant Life Church
7000 All Nations Blvd
East Syracuse, NY 13057
315-463-7300
Pastor John Carter
8am-2pm
People’s A.M.E. Zion Church
2306 South Salina Street
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-472-1198
Pastor Daren C. Jaime
1:00-3:00
Well of Hope
1640 South Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13207
Pastor Lateef Johnson-Kinsey
10:30am-11 Noon
Syracuse University students experiencing a mental health crisis, seeking support for sexual assault or relationship violence, or needing medical consultation can receive free confidential services 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (315) 443-8000.
Nine other area churches have also announced that they will have counseling services on Sunday. They are:
Pastor Derrek Galloway
Connected Christian Church
107 East Beard Ave
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-477-5069
11:00 a.m.
Pastor H. Bernard Alex
Victory Temple Fellowship Church
817 East Willow Street
Syracuse, NY 13203
315-474-4213
10:30 a.m.
Pastor Erik Eure
Promise Land Church
100 Eisenhower Ave
East Syracuse, NY 13057
315-627-0414
11:00 a.m.
Pastor Collette Mathews-Carter
Zion Hill Church
900 W Onondaga
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-706-5596
9:00 a.m.
Pastor Ashanti Dickerson
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
241 W Lafayette Ave
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-476-8961
11:00 a.m.
Pastor Max Jones
Apostolic Church Church of Jesus Christ
347 Cortland Ave
Syracuse, NY 13202
315-476-1665
11:00 a.m.
Pastor Nonnie Holliman
Bread of Life Church
311 Burnet Ave
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-478-2699
11:00 a.m.
Pastor Rickey Montgomery
Great Grace Church if God in Christ
411 Oswego Steet
Syracuse, NY 13204
315-479-9600
1:00-3:00 p.m.
Pastor Andre Dowdell
Greater New Testiment MB Church
1121 S. Salina Street
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-422-9777
11:00 a.m.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App