Counseling services available for those impacted by Destiny USA shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) For those impacted by the shooting at Destiny USA mall on Friday, the following locations have offered support for those in need.

“Trauma is real, and unfortunately for people, there’s not a safe place to unpack that. So you walk around carrying those emotions,” said Pastor Daren Jaime of People’s AME Zion Church. “So prayerfully, us opening our doors and churches across Syracuse gives people the opportunity to speak to those issues, what they’re feeling and probably get some healing and help in a devastating time.”

These special sessions are scheduled for December 1, 2019. All are welcome to attend:

Abundant Life Church

7000 All Nations Blvd

East Syracuse, NY 13057

315-463-7300

Pastor John Carter

8am-2pm

People’s A.M.E. Zion Church

2306 South Salina Street

Syracuse, NY 13205

315-472-1198

Pastor Daren C. Jaime

1:00-3:00

Well of Hope

1640 South Avenue

Syracuse, NY 13207

Pastor Lateef Johnson-Kinsey

10:30am-11 Noon

Syracuse University students experiencing a mental health crisis, seeking support for sexual assault or relationship violence, or needing medical consultation can receive free confidential services 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (315) 443-8000.

Nine other area churches have also announced that they will have counseling services on Sunday. They are:

Pastor Derrek Galloway

Connected Christian Church

107 East Beard Ave

Syracuse, NY 13205

315-477-5069

11:00 a.m.

Pastor H. Bernard Alex

Victory Temple Fellowship Church

817 East Willow Street

Syracuse, NY 13203

315-474-4213

10:30 a.m.

Pastor Erik Eure

Promise Land Church

100 Eisenhower Ave

East Syracuse, NY 13057

315-627-0414

11:00 a.m.

Pastor Collette Mathews-Carter

Zion Hill Church

900 W Onondaga

Syracuse, NY 13205

315-706-5596

9:00 a.m.

Pastor Ashanti Dickerson

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

241 W Lafayette Ave

Syracuse, NY 13205

315-476-8961

11:00 a.m.

Pastor Max Jones

Apostolic Church Church of Jesus Christ

347 Cortland Ave

Syracuse, NY 13202

315-476-1665

11:00 a.m.

Pastor Nonnie Holliman

Bread of Life Church

311 Burnet Ave

Syracuse, NY 13205

315-478-2699

11:00 a.m.

Pastor Rickey Montgomery

Great Grace Church if God in Christ

411 Oswego Steet

Syracuse, NY 13204

315-479-9600

1:00-3:00 p.m.

Pastor Andre Dowdell

Greater New Testiment MB Church

1121 S. Salina Street

Syracuse, NY 13205

315-422-9777

11:00 a.m.